Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda played his 453rd game for the club in a 3-3 draw at Strasbourg and became their all-time leading appearance maker in all competitions.

Mandanda's total eclipses that of Roger Scotti, who made 452 appearances as a midfielder for the club between 1942 and 1958 during a period when French teams played fewer games in a season.

But Mandanda has achieved his impressive tally in just 10 seasons as a Marseille player, while he spent 2016-17 on loan in the Premier League at Crystal Palace.

After starting his career at Le Havre, Mandanda joined Marseille in 2007 and he made at least 38 appearances in nine consecutive seasons before joining Palace.

He has been an important part of Marseille's team this season, making eight league appearances as Rudi Garcia's men have lost just two of their first nine Ligue 1 games.