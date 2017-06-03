Mandzukic joins exclusive group with Champions League final stunner

The Juventus striker stunned Real Madrid with a magnificent strike in the first half of the Champions League final, putting him in elite company

Mario Mandzukic stunned the football world with his incredible strike in the Champions League final – and joined a rare club in the process.

The Croatia international equalised against Real Madrid in the first half with a stunning overhead kick to make it 1-1.

With the goal, Mandzukic became just the third the player to score in a European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams.

3 - Mario Mandzukic is the 3rd player to score in a European Cup/CL final for 2 different teams after Velibor Vasovic & C. Ronaldo. Stunner. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 3, 2017

Mandzukic previously scored in the 2013 final against Borussia Dortmund when he was a member of a victorious Bayern Munich side.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2008 with Manchester United, 2014 and 2017 with Real Madrid) and Velibor Vasovic (1966 with Partizan, 1969 with Ajax) are the only other players to have achieved the feat.