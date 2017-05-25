Mandzukic signs fresh Juventus contract until 2020

The Croatian, who has scored 10 goals in 48 games this season, looks set to remain at the club for the foreseeable future after signing a new deal

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract at the club that runs until June 30, 2020.

The former Bayern Munich striker, 31, has been an essential part of the Juventus team this season as the club have completed a league and cup double in Italy.

Mandzukic has scored 10 goals and bagged eight assists across 48 appearances in 2017-18 and has a Champions League final to look forward to on June 3.

"Strong, generous, stubborn, not willing to give one inch to the opponent until the last second of the match... it's the mantra of Mario Mandzukic," a statement frm Juventus said.

"The striker — who with his technique, his experience and his immense self-sacrifice has had a fundamental role since summer 2015 to the present — has helped to get Juventus a third double Scudetto-Coppa Italia in a row, as well as the Champions League final in Cardiff this year."

Mandzukic's new deal is a one-year extension of his previous contract, which ran out in 2019.

The Croatia international has been with the club since joining for €19 million two years ago from Atletico Madrid, where he'd been for a single season.

Mandzukic had previously spent four years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and Bayern, both for two seasons.