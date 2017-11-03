Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane could return from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule as the Reds travel to face West Ham on Saturday.

Senegal winger Mane may be fit enough to return to the bench after a month out, but Philippe Coutinho (back) will not make the game at London Stadium.

A hamstring injury has kept Mane out of action since the last international break, and was initially expected to keep him on the sidelines until after the upcoming pause for national action.

However, a return to training on Thursday could be followed by a comeback to the pitch.

"Sadio trained with the team for the first time yesterday and looked really good," Klopp told a news conference on Friday. "We will see how he reacts. He could be ready for 20-25 minutes.

"Coutinho not available. With the rest it will be close, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, I'm not sure. It's painful."