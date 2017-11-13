Mane injury 'a concern' as Klopp waits for full assessment

Jurgen Klopp is worried to see Sadio Mane suffer a recurrence of a hamstring problem but is not clear yet on the severity of the injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "a concern" to have had Sadio Mane return from international duty with another hamstring problem.

The forward has been sent back to England after Senegal's football federation confirmed he had been feeling slight pain in same muscle that kept him out for the majority of October.

With Senegal having sealed qualification for the World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa last week, Mane has been allowed to go back to Liverpool for assessment on the problem before they resume Premier League duties against his old club Southampton this weekend.

Klopp is unwilling to speculate on the severity of the injury but concedes it is a worry to see the 25-year-old suffer another setback.

"First and foremost, I have to say big congratulations to Senegal on the achievement of qualifying for the World Cup," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "This is fantastic news for their country and the players, Sadio included.

"Aliou Cisse and his guys have done a fantastic job there and you can see them making a real impact in Russia come next summer. Personally speaking, I'm delighted for Sadio. Everyone in Liverpool knows his ability and the best players should be on the best stage – Sadio will now have this wonderful chance.

"Specifically on him returning to Melwood early to be with us: obviously it is a concern that the hamstring injury is again on the agenda and it will be critical for us to monitor and manage that in the coming days.

"At this stage, we haven't seen Sadio yet to properly assess the extent, but what is clear is that we will have to stay on top of this for the rest of the week and make sure we are careful in how we look after him.