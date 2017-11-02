Mane offers timely boost to Liverpool as he returns to full training

The Senegalese forward has been out of action since picking up a knock during the last international break and is closing in on a competitive comeback

Sadio Mane has offered Liverpool a timely boost by returning to full training after shaking off a hamstring injury.

The Senegalese forward has been out of action since picking up a knock during the last international break.

His last appearance for the Reds came in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on October 1.

Mane has missed domestic fixtures against Manchester United, Tottenham and Huddersfield along with a Champions League double-header with Maribor.

He was initially expected to be sidelined for around six weeks, but has rejoined Jurgen Klopp’s ranks after progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Mane will not form part of Liverpool’s plans at West Ham on Saturday, with the 25-year-old needing to build up his sharpness to be ready for competitive action.

He could, however, come into contention for a meeting with Southampton on November 18.

Klopp recently stated that he hoped to have a man with three goals to his name this season back in his squad for a clash with the Saints.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “After the international break, I think Adam [Lallana] and Sadio are back.

“It will be close, so hopefully they can train during the international break and be part of the normal training.”

The Reds will be eager to get Mane back into the fold after seeing him endure a disjointed 2017-18 campaign.

A red card picked up against Manchester City in September saw him sit out three games, before then being forced onto the treatment table and missing five more.

Liverpool have fared OK without him in their last two outings, seeing off Huddersfield and Maribor 3-0, but will welcome another injection of pace and power to their attacking unit.