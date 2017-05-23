Manenzhe applauds Jonevret for reviving Orlando Pirates

Goal spoke to the former Bucs forward about Jonevret's impact at the Soweto giants since arriving last February

Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe says Kjell Jonevret has done wonders to revive the team.

“In terms of the Nedbank Cup, the guys have shown a lot of hunger and determination. I think since Kjell took over, you can see he has revived the hunger of some of the players like Oupa Manyisa,” Manenzhe told Goal.

Bucs advanced to the Nedbank Cup final on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in Durban.

“You have seen him (Manyisa) being deployed in different positions. He has been played in the number 10 role behind the strikers and at times he has had to be used as a box-to-box midfielder," he said.

“I think he is one of the players that has impressed me a lot, because he has been getting a lot of flak from the media,” he added.

“I'd also like to give credit to Jonevret for changing the structure of the team. He has played with two-defensive midfielders in Issa Sarr and Oupa Manyisa in order to stop them from conceding too many goals,” he stressed.

“So playing two-defensive midfielders has brought a lot of stability into the team and in doing that, he has allowed Manyisa the ability to have some freedom,” Manenzhe concluded.