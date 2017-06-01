Mang'oli: Stewart Hall exit blow to youngsters at AFC Leopards

Captain Bernard Mang'oli reveals to Goal that it is not healthy for Ingwe to keep making changes now and then in the bench

AFC Leopards has been experiencing frequent changes in the technical bench recently with coaches coming and going.

The most recent is the exit of coach Stewart Hall, barely six months after being appointed to lead the thirteen times league champions. Club captain Bernard Mang'oli says it is not healthy for the club to make changes every now and then because in the long run it affects the team.

"Hall was a good coach, and he loved working with youngsters, his departure will certainly affect the youngsters who had progressed in his watch. But with time they will cope with it and move on," Mang'oli told Goal on Thursday.

"We have been experiencing changes in the technical bench regularly, and coaches initiate projects which they do not finish. It is something that affects the team, and it is my hope that in the near future all these will stop."

AFC Leopards are currently placed in the 12th position with 15 points after thirteen matches.