Manly being denied Lottoland final by NRL 'an absolute disgrace'

Allianz Stadium and not Lottoland was the venue as Manly Sea Eagles went down to Penrith Panthers, leaving chairman Scott Penn "ropeable".

Manly Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn branded it "an absolute disgrace" that the club were not permitted to play their NRL Finals eliminator against Penrith Panthers at Lottoland.

The Sea Eagles were beaten 22-10 after a controversial late try from Tyrone Peachey in front of a sparse crowd at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Manly were forced to travel away from the northern suburb for their fixture with the Panthers due to the NRL's policy on home venues in the post-season, which left Penn irate.

"I'm absolutely ropeable. It's an absolute disgrace. You cannot have a home final not at your home ground. Let's pack them to the rafters at Lottoland," said Penn, who had seen the Sea Eagles beat the Panthers 28-12 at Lottoland a week prior.

"I am more adamant today than I've ever been in 10 years as chairman. We would have had an absolutely parochial crowd at Lottoland."

Penn pointed to the examples of Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm, who advanced after clashes at their home venues – Allianz Stadium and AAMI Park.

"We had a dominant crowd [at Allianz Stadium] but why were the Panthers cheerleaders there if it's our home final?" said Penn.

"It's not a home final then, it's just a neutral game. You either have a home final or you don't.

"The Roosters had a home final at their home ground, Melbourne had a home final at their home ground and they were huge advantages. Both [games] were decided in the last couple of plays."