Manly break bad run as Panthers climb into top eight

Manly Sea Eagles snapped out of their bad run of form to produce a superb comeback in a 36-18 NRL victory over Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles headed into the fixture on the back of heavy defeats to both St George Illawarra Dragons (52-22) and Melbourne Storm (40-6) and looked set for another drubbing when they fell 18-4 down to the Roosters.

But the pendulum swung in Manly's favour after Frank Winterstein burst through a couple of tackles to set up Tom Trbojevic for a try that helped reduce the half-time deficit to eight.

The home side's resurgence continued after the interval at Lottoland as Trbojevic spotted a gap in the Roosters' defence to score his second, before Lewis Brown found a route under the posts to move the Sea Eagles in front for the first time.

The visitors pushed for a way back into the match but Brad Parker and Daly Cherry-Evans rounded off the win for Manly, who are now four points clear of the ninth-placed Dragons with four games of the regular season left to play.

The Roosters, meanwhile, remain second behind the Storm.

In the day's other fixture, Penrith Panthers climbed into the top eight with their fifth successive win - a 28-14 victory over Wests Tigers.

Finely poised at 16-14 with 10 minutes to play, the Panthers pulled clear thanks to tries from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Tyrone May.

Penrith are now two points ahead of the Dragons, whose own poor run of one win in five has seen them slip out of the Finals positions.