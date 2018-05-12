NRL: Manly end barren run

Jake Trbojevic and Joel Thompson claimed doubles as Manly Sea Eagles stopped the rot with a 38-24 victory over Brisbane Broncos, while Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters also secured NRL wins on Saturday.

Manly were second bottom of the ladder following five consecutive defeats before making the trip to Suncorp Stadium for a 'home' encounter with the Broncos as part of the Indigenous Round double-header.

They pulled off an upset over Wayne Bennett's men, though, scoring six tries to seal only their third win of a poor season.

Trbojevic capitalised on some hesitant defending and a couple of fortune bounces to go under the posts, but the Broncos were 14-8 up after Andrew McCullough and Sam Thaiday crashed over, with Jamayne Isaako adding six points from the tee.

The Sea Eagles held a four-point advantage at the break following quickfire scores from Thompson and Trbojevic, the former then going over for a second time after Apisai Koroisau and Akuila Uate touched down.

Daly Cherry-Evans scored 14 points with the boot as the Broncos failed to move into the top eight, second-half tries from Anthony Milford and Isaako proving to be in vain.

Cameron Smith denied trying to injure Kevin Proctor with a 'wishbone tackle' on his former team-mate in the Storm's 28-14 victory over Gold Coast Titans earlier in the day in Brisbane.

Proctor came off with an abductor injury in the second half, but Smith insisted he did not mean to do any harm after the champions responded to their defeat to St George Illawarra Dragons with a four-try success, Curtis Scott, Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Munster and Josh Addo-Carr crossing.

The Roosters climbed to fifth following a 32-0 rout of the injury-hit New Zealand Warriors, Ryan Matterson, Joseph Manu, Blake Ferguson, James Tedesco and Isaac Liu crossing the whitewash.