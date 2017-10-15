Manolo Gabbiandini double earns Southampton draw in frantic second half with Newcastle

Before this unexpectedly entertaining mid-table clash, Mauricio Pellegrino conceded he was looking forward to inviting his old mentor Rafa Benitez “for a coke after the game”.

But after watching the defensive horror show that ensued, both men could be forgiven for reaching for something a little stronger. Southampton twice fell behind before Manolo Gabbiadini twice bailed them out of trouble, both defences stumbling around like drunks at the end of this haphazard 2-2 draw.

Defensive errors were to blame for all four of the goals. Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster had a game to forget in goal for the home side and should have stopped both Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez’s successful attempts, while Gabbiadini was criminally allowed to dribble the ball around Newcastle’s entire defence for his first before Shane Long won the soft penalty that lead to his second.

That both sides looked dangerous in attack but so poor in defence was a surprise, given that both have struggled in front of goal this season while keeping things relatively tight at the back. True to form, both sides spurned fine opportunities in the opening exchanges. Christian Atsu’s rasping low shot flew into the side-netting for Newcastle, while Dusan Tadic should have done better with his header when picked out by Nathan Redmond’s deep cross.

Yet while Southampton were looking lively on the front foot, they had their finger firmly on the self-destruct button throughout. Fraser Forster made an inauspicious start in goal and was lucky when his charged down goal-kick did not fly into his own net and Virgil van Dijk showed little of the poise on the ball that he exhibited throughout last season.

Both men played a part in Newcastle’s opening goal. Van Dijk failed to clear his lines, handing the lively Atsu the chance to shoot. His effort was blocked by Maya Yoshida but fell kindly at the feet of Isaac Hayden, who chanced his arm with a low shot from distance. And Forster, who had flung himself to his left in anticipation of Atsu’s attempt, was caught completely flat-footed, stranded as the ball squirmed beyond him.

England’s number two watched the restart with his head in his hands, but partner-in-crime Van Dijk almost achieved instant redemption when he beat Rob Elliot to a corner moments later. Almost. The defender glanced his header narrowly wide and St Mary’s grew increasingly restless.

Gabbiandini put Saints level for only a matter of seconds (Getty) More

The mood threatened to turn increasingly sour after the break, when Perez took advantage of a defensive mix-up to stab a cross into the box that looped off Joselu and onto bar. Cue the intervention of Gabbiadini, who scored a fine solo goal to level the scores for a full 86-seconds.

The lone striker did well to bring down a long punt from the back but isolated himself down by the byline in doing so, surrounded by three Newcastle defenders and seemingly in a position of little danger. But he was then allowed — criminally — to embark on a leisurely dribble to the edge of the penalty area, his low shot on goal catching out Elliot at his near post.

On the touchline, Benitez raged as the home fans cheered, but their joy was short lived. Again Forster was to blame: Newcastle immediately swept down the middle of the pitch with Perez shot low from 20 yards, only for Forster to push the attempt back out to the Spaniard. It was a tight angle but the keeper failed to cover his near post, and Perez rattled in the rebound.

Pellegrino was stung into action. Off came Redmond for Boufal, with Davis replacing Romeu shortly afterward. The game opened up as a consequence, with Southampton throwing players forward in pursuit of an equaliser. And yet it was another defensive error that got Southampton back into the game.

Perez immediately put Newcastle back ahead (Getty) More

This time French defender Florian Lejeune was the culprit. The spritely Shane Long was heading nowhere when he stormed into the box chasing down an overcooked through ball, but Lejeune could not resist making the challenge. Long hurtled over and Kevin Friend immediately awarded the spot-kick, which Gabbiadini gleefully lashed past Elliot high into the net.

There was one final moment of drama, when Davis heroically headed Lejeune’s late header off the line. At the end, a still-exhaling Pellegrino almost fell into Benitez’s arms. A draw was a fair result, leaving Newcastle ninth in the table with Southampton one place behind.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu (Davis 67), Lemina, Long (Austin 82), Tadic, Redmond (Boufal 57), Gabbiadini.

Subs not used: Hoedt, McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, McQueen.

Newcastle: Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo, Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Perez (Merino 63), Atsu (Murphy 82), Joselu (Gayle 68).

Subs not used: Clark, Diame, Darlow, Jesus Gamez.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)