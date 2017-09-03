It was Mansell-esque - Ricciardo's excellent overtaking delights Horner

Christian Horner was impressed by Daniel Ricciardo's ability to find the apex when braking late as he brilliantly took fourth at Monza.

Daniel Ricciardo's overtaking manoeuvres at the Italian Grand Prix earned a comparison to former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The Australian qualified third but had to start from 16th after a grid penalty - due to additional power unit elements and a gearbox change - and was unable to secure a spot on the podium, finishing fourth despite a brilliant drive at Monza.

Ricciardo provided some of the highlights of the race as he got past Romain Grosjean into turn four and flew down the inside of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari at the first chicane on lap 41.

Horner was thoroughly impressed by his ability to find the apex when braking late, drawing a comparison with former Williams and Ferrari driver Mansell.

"He didn't have a great start and then he just started making his way through with some phenomenal overtaking moves," Horner told Sky Sports.

"He got a bit too much wheelspin and dropped behind so was fighting right at the back of the field. But he got his head down and made an incredible comeback.

"He's one of the best overtakers out there. His ability to brake late and still make the apex, it was Nigel Mansell-esque.

"We had a good race car today. Our strategy of running the soft tyre first really worked. To finish four seconds behind Sebastian [Vettel] after being 20 seconds down on the first lap is impressive."

Ricciardo felt he would have caught Vettel had his tyres not deteriorated in the latter stages.

"We were closing down the podium. We were catching Seb by a second a lap but then he was able to turn it up a bit and I was using all of my tyres," he said.

"It was fun. Definitely had some really good overtakes. Hopefully we created some highlights for the year.

"I'll give Kimi credit for racing clean and fair. But I'd have done the move on anyone to be honest. I was aware the deeper I got towards the front the harder overtakes would be. I had blinkers on for the move and was happy to pull it off."