Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona sent home from England training camp for 'disciplinary reasons'

Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home from England’s training camp for disciplinary reasons following an ‘alcohol-related incident’ ahead of Monday’s final training session.

The 26-year-old Tuilagi was recalled by Eddie Jones for a three-day training camp, having not played for his country since March 2016 due to a number of injuries, but both he and 23-year-old Solomona have been dismissed from the Lensbury Hotel in Teddington due to “a problem with the team culture”, with the pair believed to have gone out after Sunday's training session.

Leicester Tigers centre Tuilagi was due to be one of the England players that will attend the new kit launch later in the day, but he will no longer be attending the unveiling and has been replaced by Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care.

An England statement issued on Monday morning read: “Denny Solomona and Manu Tuilagi have been sent home today from England's training camp following team culture issues. We will not be commenting further.”

The Independent understands that the incident is alcohol-related.

Head coach Jones has never banned players from drinking alcohol during his reign as England boss, but instead trusted the players to ensure they make the right decisions in order to increase the level of responsibility that they take on.

Sale Sharks wing Solomona only made his England debut during the summer tour of Argentina, in which he scored a match-winning try in the first Test within minutes of coming on.

Tuilagi meanwhile has won just one cap since 2014 due to a horrific run of luck with injuries, and Jones spoke glowingly about the centre ahead of the three-day training camp that was due to end today with a final session.

“He’s moving in the right direction, but he’s a hell of a long way away from playing Test rugby,” Jones said at Twickenham on Friday. “I’m impressed by his dedication and he’s had a tough time.

“The amount of injuries he’s had will be enough to knock people away but he’s in good physical condition.

Jones added: “He was a player that demolished New Zealand and we need those kinds of players.

“He’s a laid back boy, you don’t change his personality but I think he loves rugby and he wants to play for England. He loves playing for England and he wants to get back and play for the Tigers so he’s doing everything he can to get ready.

“At this stage we’re happy with his progress and I believe they (Leicester Tigers) are, so everything’s pretty positive.

“If he can get himself fit, he can definitely make a strong return. If his motivation and desire is right, he can be an outstanding player for us and add to the depth of the squad,” said Jones.

