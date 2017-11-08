Manu Tuilagi exclusive: Money must go to the Samoa players - they need it

Mako Vunipola’s suggestion for the England players to donate £1,000 each is very good. The money would go straight to the players, instead of to the Samoan Rugby Union, because if that happened it would be the exact same thing as before. The players will not see a penny.

Firstly, I do not think it is the Rugby Football Union’s problem to pay the Samoan union. Samoa are playing in the match, so maybe they should get a little percentage. The RFU’s donation of £75,000 should go straight to the players. But in terms of helping, it is maybe World Rugby which should step in.

I am gutted to not face my home country at Twickenham. But hopefully there will be more games in the future and I will get an opportunity. There is no frustration back home that I am not playing for Samoa instead of England, especially with the current situation.

I have known since last week about the debt. There was a story in the local newspaper, that the SRU was £1million Tala (£300,000) in debt. It was always coming, with the way they run the SRU now.

The problem of the boys not getting paid shows on the pitch with the lack of performances. Money is one of the main issues. The boys are getting paid the same, or less, now than in 1991. You cannot develop a team like that.

The problem is the people who are running the game in Samoa, across the islands. If we are given money now, then the problem will still be there.

