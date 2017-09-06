Manu Tuilagi granted one more chance by Eddie Jones with England career on the line

Manu Tuilagi will be given one more chance to prove he can have an England career: Getty

Eddie Jones will give Manu Tuilagi one more chance to resurrect his England career after he was sent home for turning up to a training session drunk last month.

The Leicester Tigers centre was dismissed along with Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona when the two stayed out until the early hours of the morning, before turning up to a pre-season training camp still suffering from the effects of alcohol.

Jones banished them from the session, which raised serious doubts over the 26-year-old’s future following a series of misdemeanours, but the England coach will give him a last chance to prove he can have an England while the Australian remains in charge.

“Everyone makes bad mistakes, we’ve all done it,” Jones said of Tuilagi and Solomona. “So we will just assess them over the next period of time and, if they’re eligible for selection...and if their attitude is right, then we will pick them.

“If they’re not, then we won’t pick them. They understand they made a poor choice, the team understand they made a poor choice.”

Jones is due to name his squad for a training camp in Portugal next month ahead of the autumn internationals, with Tuilagi now set to feature if he can maintain his fitness. The centre has not played for England since March last year and has made just one appearance in the last three years due to a string of injuries, the last of which ruled him out of the entire second half of last season.

Tuilagi played his first match in eight months last weekend for Leicester Tigers (Getty)

He has featured in just one match since Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster as head coach, which came in the Six Nations against Wales last year as a replacement.

When at his best, Tuilagi is considered among the most powerful players in world rugby, but the Samoan-born England international has not been able to string a consistent run of matches together in recent years and has been told by Jones to focus on playing for Leicester regularly before thinking about a return to the Test rugby stage.

Tuilagi made his return to action on Sunday in Leicester 27-23 defeat by Bath, in which he played 80 minutes and scored a first-half try in what was a first outing in eight months.