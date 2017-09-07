Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England's autumn internationals as Leicester centre's injury hell continues

Tuilagi played his first match in eight months last weekend for Leicester Tigers: Getty

Manu Tuilagi will miss England’s autumn internationals after suffering yet another injury setback, just one game into his latest return.

The Leicester Tigers centre scored a try in last Sunday’s 27-23 defeat by Bath, where he played his first match in eight months after recovering from a knee injury suffered in January, and had his hopes pinned on an England recall for November’s games against Australia, Argentina and Samoa.

But the 26-year-old has suffered a fresh knee injury in training that will require surgery, and The Independent understands that it will keep him sidelined for 12 weeks, ruling him out of the three autumn internationals as well as the start of Leicester’s European Champions Cup campaign.

The news is a desperate blow to Tuilagi, who has not played for England since March 2016 and has made just three starts in the last four years due to a string of serious injuries.

Having undergone surgery at the start of the year to repair damaged cruciate ligaments, it is not yet known if the injury is related to his previous issue.

The British and Irish Lions centre has won 26 caps for England, scoring 11 tries in the process, but he would likely have doubled that number had he been fully available for England’s last four Six Nations campaigns, as well as their summer tours and autumn international programmes.

It is also a massive setback for Leicester, who will once again be unable to field their first-choice centre partnership until December at the earliest. The Tigers pay Tuilagi and Australia international Matt Toomua nearly £1m-a-season, yet they have only started together once which came in last weekend’s defeat.

Should the 12-week lay-off prove accurate, Tuilagi could be in contention to return for Leicester’s European Champions Cup clash against Munster on 9 December, although it would require an immediate return to action.

Tuilagi has been in the news for the wrong reasons this season already after being sent home from an England training camp after he and Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona turned up for a contact session still drunk from a late-night out. The pair left a pub in South-west London at 04:30 in the morning following a lengthy drinking session, and head coach Eddie Jones had no hesitations in banishing them from his squad for the final day’s training in Teddington.

