Manuel Lanzarote and Coro on target as FC Goa beat Mohun Bagan 2-0 in pre-season friendly

Goals by Manuel Lanzarote (2') and Coro (21') helped FC Goa register their first pre-season win in India as they downed Mohun Bagan 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa on Thursday evening.

Pronay Halder, Narayan Das and Manvir Singh were out of action for the hosts as the trio away on national team duties while the likes Ferran Corominas (Coro) and Edu Bedia were included in the starting XI along with Liston Colaco.

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen started the match with a Gurjinder Kumar and Kingsley Obumneme pairing at the back. Aser Dipanda was deployed up-front with Yuta Kinowaki and Sony Norde manning the midfield. Liberian midfielder Ansumana Kromah missed the second match in a row for the Kolkata giants with visa related issues.

The ISL outfit started off with a goal in the second minute as a move down the left side saw Lanzarote in a promising position with only the goalkeeper to beat and the Spaniard did well to chip it over Shibinraj Kunniyil to disturb the Bagan net.

The combination on the left worked well for the Goan side with Mandar Rao Dessai pushed back to accommodate Brandon Fernandes on the wing with Coro and Lanzarote moving ahead in tandem while Liston manned the right flank.

Mohun Bagan starting XI against FC Goa More