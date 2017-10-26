How many U17s World Cup Golden Shoe winners went on to have stellar careers?

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is expected to capture the Golden Shoe at the U17s World Cup for his exploits in front of goal during England's run to Saturday's final.

The 17-year-old added another three to his collection during England's semi-final 3-1 win over Brazil yesterday to book their place in the final against Spain.

It continues England's youth teams excellent form this year after the U20s won the World Cup in South Korea and the Toulon Tournament, while the U19s lifted their version of the European Championship in Georgia in July.

Brewster's treble against Brazil in India on Wednesday was also his second successive hat-trick in the competition, following his three against the United States in the quarter-finals.

The teenager has taken his tally to seven goals in five games and is in pole position to win the Golden Shoe award this weekend.

Has such an accolade in the past led to a stellar career? We take a look at the 16 winners of the award. It's fair to say it's a mixed bunch.

1985 - Marcel Witeczek, West Germany

The winner of the first Golden Shoe at the inaugural tournament, it was a bitter sweet feeling for the attacking midfielder who missed the decisive penalty in the U17s World Cup final which West Germany went on to lose.

He never kicked on to the senior national side and spent his career in the Bundlesliga making over 400 appearances and winning the league twice and Uefa Cup during a productive stint at Bayern.

1987 - Moussa Traore, Ivory Coast

A member of the Ivory Coast side that won the Africa Cup of Nations five years later, Traore played two other major tournaments for the Elephants and spent the majority of his club career in France.

1989 - Fode Camara, Guinea

Ended his career with 14 different senior clubs to his CV and two appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

1991 - Adriano, Brazil

Let me stop you there, before you get carried away. It's not that Adriano but another Brazilian who went even better than the 1989 Shoe winner by notching up 18 clubs. He never received a call up to the senior national squad.

1993 - Wilson Oruma, Nigeria

Had a trial in English football with Cardiff in 2008 but wasn't given a contract due to a lack of fitness. Represented Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup.

Wilson Oruma represented Nigeria at the 1998 World Cup

1995 - Daniel Allsopp, Australia

A former Manchester City striker nonetheless for two seasons in the late 90s, Allsopp spent five years overall in England before heading back to his homeland. Went on to make three appearances for the senior Australia side including one performance which then national coach Pim Verbeek described as "absolutely hopeless".

1997 - David, Spain

Won the U17s World Cup alongside the likes of Xavi and Iker Casillas but injured ended his career at 21 and he moved to New York to set up his own hedge fund, of course.

1999 - Ishmael Addo, Ghana

Nicknamed the 'baby-faced assassin' for his ability to terrorise defences, Addo featured in Fifa's top 100 prospects but pursued his career away from the big leagues in Ghana, Israel and India among other locations.

2001 - Florent Sinama Pongolle, France

Signed by Liverpool as a 16-year-old, he featured in the club's successful run to the 2005 Champions League trophy but was left out of the squad for the final. The now 33-year-old currently plays in Thailand for Chainat Hornbill.

Liverpool signed Florent Sinama Pongolle as a 16-year-old

2003 - Cesc Fabregas, Spain

The first real success story to emerge from the Shoe winners. Fabregas has won 11 club honours, two European Championships and one World Cup for Spain. His individual awards include the PFA Young Player of the Year and twice a member of PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Fabregas won the World Cup with Spain in 2010

2005 - Carlos Vela, Mexico

Signed by Arsenal in 2005, he wasn't able to make his debut for Arsene Wenger's side until three years later once his work permit was finally signed off. Injury hampered his stay and he was subequently sent out for loans at West Brom and Real Sociedad. Still only 28, he now plays in the MLS.

Vela had to wait three years before getting clearance to play for Arsenal

2007 - Macauley Chrisantus, Nigeria

The 27-year-old didn't progress through the national ranks and his achievement with the U17s remains his career highlight to date. Currently plays for Greek side Lamia.

2009 - Borja, Spain

Signed by Swansea for a club record fee of £15.5m last summer, the striker made 18 appearances before he was sent out on loan at Malaga this July.

2011 - Souleymane Coulibaly, Ivory Coast

Labelled as the 'New Droga' in some quarters, Coulibaly's career never took off at Tottenham and he failed to impress enough to force his way out of the youth ranks and into first-team plans. Further unsuccessful spells at Peterborough and Newport have followed.

Souleymane Coulibaly in youth team action for Spurs

2013 - Valmir Berisha, Sweden

His seven goals at the U17s World Cup ensured Sweden of a third-place finish and earned him subsequent call ups to the U19s and U21s national set-up. Currently plays for Norweigen side Aalesunds.

2015 - Victor Osimhen, Nigeria

The third Nigerian to win the Golden Shoe at U17s level, Osimhen has since gone on to make his senior debut this summer in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo. Joined Wolfsburg in January where he has made four Bundesliga appearances.