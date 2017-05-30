Manyama believes Cape Town City's home form cost them PSL title

Goal spoke to the Citizens captain about the recent 2016/17 PSL campaign

Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama says they lost too many points at home during the season.

“There were games at home should have won. The loss to Baroka FC and the draw against (Orlando) Pirates when they equalized in the last minute as well as draws against SuperSport United and (Bidvest) Wits," Manyama told Goal.

“If you add all those lost points - where would we be now? It proves if you win your home games you stand a very good chance of being top and that’s what we need to do next season,” he said.

The Citizens won the 2016 Telkom Knockout and they qualified for next year's Caf Confederation Cup football after finishing third in the league.

“We surprised a lot of people and now everybody knows what we’re capable of. So, it’s going to be extremely tough to balance the scale with Caf in the picture now," he stressed.

“We’re looking forward to these challenges, nonetheless, because these are the kind of games you want to play as a footballer and challenge for honours,” Manyama concluded.