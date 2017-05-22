Maradona hails Roma legend Totti as 'the best ever'

Diego Maradona has paid homage to another iconic World Cup winner, branding Roma stalwart Francesco Totti the best player he has ever seen.

The long-serving midfielder is approaching the end of a 25th season as part of the first team set-up in the Italian capital.

He is one of the greatest one-club players of all-time, having made 785 appearances for Roma.

Szczesny: Leaving Arsenal for the best

It may be that this is his last campaign at the top level, with no official announcement made on his future as yet, but that has not stopped Argentine legend Maradona acknowledging his achievements.

He posted on Facebook: “Francesco Totti is the king of Rome. He is and will be the best player I ever saw! #Respect”

Totti will not be offered another playing contract at Roma, but he does have a six-year deal waiting for him in a directorial post.

Retirement is a very real possibility for the 40-year-old, with his place in football folklore and hearts of the Stadio Olimpico natives already safely secure.