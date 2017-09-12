Marc Gasol inspires Spain en route to EuroBasket semis

Marc Gasol was Spain's hero, while Slovenia edged a thriller with Latvia to book places in the last four of EuroBasket.

Spain and Slovenia will meet in the semi-finals of EuroBasket after seeing off Germany and Latvia respectively on Tuesday.

Marc Gasol turned the tide for champions Spain, putting up 16 points in the third quarter to inspire a crucial 22-6 run that wrested control of the tie and set up an 84-72 victory.

Gasol racked up a double double, registering 28 points and 10 assists, and was delighted to find his groove to send Spain to a 10th consecutive EuroBasket last-four appearance.

He said: "In the NBA, I did that a couple of times [score 12 points in two minutes]. Once you get in a rhythm the goal gets a lot bigger and you get really locked in. You get tunnel vision.

"I'm happy, I always wanted to play good for all these guys. All of us here want to do well for our teammates more than ourselves."

New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis put up 34 points, but it was not enough for Latvia, as Slovenia beat them 103-97.

Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic scored 26 and 27 points apiece, as Slovenia held off a late Latvia surge to cling on in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Greece will face Russia, with Italy and Serbia going head to head in the other quarter-finals on Wednesday.