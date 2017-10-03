Marc Van Heerden asked to leave Orlando Pirates

The former South Africa youth international is said to be unsettled at the Houghton-based outfit

Orlando Pirates defender Marc Van Heerden could reportedly be offloaded by the club in January, 2018.

The full-back is yet to feature for the Buccaneers in a competitive match this season.

Innocent Maela has been preferred ahead of Van Heerden in the left-back position by Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Citizen source has disclosed that Van Hererden wanted to leave the club during the last July-August Transfer Window.

However, Bucs club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza reportedly turned down his transfer request.



“But Khoza was not too keen on the move and asked that he stay a little longer and fight for his position." the source said.

"He agreed but if by January things have not changed, he is likely to leave,” the source added.

Van Heerden, who made five PSL appearances for Pirates last season, joined the club from Chippa United midway through the campaign.

The 29-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Soweto giants in January, 2017.