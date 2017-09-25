Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating

He may have hurt his hamstring celebrating a goal, but Valencia coach Marcelino laughed off his injury.

Valencia coach Marcelino laughed off his injury after appearing to hurt his hamstring celebrating Sunday's winning goal.

An 85th-minute goal from Simone Zaza saw Valencia edge past Real Sociedad 3-2 in LaLiga to continue their fine start to the season.

Marcelino clutched at his hamstring after celebrating what proved to be the match-winner at Anoeta.

The former midfielder, 52, laughed it off afterwards, saying it was better it happened to him than one of his players.

"As long as it's only me getting injured, it's not a problem if it's the coach," Marcelino said, via AS.

"I pulled it [the muscle] quite hard. I'm getting on a bit, after all.

"Those are situations in which I should control myself better. I've come away with a bit of a limp."

The win continued Valencia's unbeaten start to the league season, with Marcelino's men sitting fourth in the table.