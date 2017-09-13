Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract

Just hours after a two-match LaLiga ban was announced, Real Madrid have confirmed a new five-year contract for Marcelo.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has agreed a new five-year contract, the club have announced.

The Brazil international has committed to a new deal that will expire on June 30, 2022.

Marcelo, 29, has won 17 major trophies since joining Madrid from Fluminense in 2007, including four LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Marcelo will serve a two-match ban in Spain's top flight following his red card against Levante last Saturday.

The full-back, who was sent off for kicking out at Jefferson Lerma after shooting narrowly wide in the 89th minute of the 1-1 draw, will miss the meetings with Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

Madrid have endured a frustrating start to their league title defence, drawing with Levante and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu after beating Deportivo La Coruna on the opening day.

They begin their attempt to win a third Champions League in a row on Wednesday against APOEL in Group H.