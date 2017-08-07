Marcelo Bielsa bests Claudio Ranieri in Ligue 1's opening weekend battle of the star coaches

This will always be remembered as the weekend that Neymar arrived in Ligue 1, presented to an ecstatic Parc des Princes on the occasion of a modest victory over newly-promoted Amiens.

Yet it won’t really change the destination of the domestic season, with last year’s winners Monaco struggling to keep the lid on an exodus that probably isn’t over yet. The Brazilian’s wit and dazzle are expected to eventually unlock the Champions League for PSG but in Ligue 1, his inclusion will be like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Yet if – internationally at least - it was all about Neymar, there were further sprinkles of stardust an hour north, a day later. It wasn’t so much about the clubs involved as Lille took on Nantes, but about their new leaders.

“The stars put on the bench,” said the Sunday morning headline in L’Equipe, as two big name coaches in Marcelo Bielsa and Claudio Ranieri made their respective bows with their new clubs against each other.

Both have coached in the Hexagon before, of course, with Bielsa moulding a richly entertaining Marseille side which looked like title winners in 2014/15 before folding in the home strait to finish fourth.

Ranieri, meanwhile, dragged a struggling Monaco from the foot of Ligue 2 to promotion and then back into the Champions League before he was unceremoniously dumped; again, conforming to type in aping his experiences at Chelsea.

View photos Ranieri watches his new team in action (Getty) More

One could argue that this early-season joust followed the script as well. The body language on the touchline seemed to betray current moods, with Ranieri on his feet, at the very edge of the technical area, prompting from the get-go.

El Loco, meanwhile, stayed firmly sat down, eschewing his position perched on the cool box from his Marseille days – perhaps wary of a repeat of the embarrassing incident when he sat on a coffee left on it by an assistant during a match at the Vélodrome. Then again, perhaps he felt like his meticulous pre-season preparation meant no in-game micromanagement was required.

Those respective demeanours turned out to be a fair reflection of where their new charges are at right now, with Lille running out as 3-0 winners after a goalless first half. Les Dogues may be hitting par for a new Bielsa project, enjoying that first flush of working with a visionary.

View photos Bielsa joined Lille after an ill-fated two-day reign at Lazio (Getty) More

Read More