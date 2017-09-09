Marcelo sent off for kicking out at Levante defender

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo was shown a straight red card on Saturday for kicking out at Levante defender Jefferson Lerma.

After taking a shot in the 89th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Brazilian fell over and Lerma tripped over him.

As the Colombian defender was going to ground on top of him, Marcelo lashed out and kicked the defender in the head, earning a straight red card.

It was the first straight red card of Marcelo's La Liga career, and only his second with Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old earned his only other straight red with the Blancos against Barcelona in the 2011 Spanish Super Cup.

For Madrid however, it was their third red card of the season, already topping the total they received last season.

3 - Real Madrid have received three red cards this season, one more than they had last campaign (2 - all competitions). Strange. pic.twitter.com/hseM9s3lPc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 9, 2017

Madrid could only managed a 1-1 home draw against Levante, giving the Blancos a disappointing return of one win and two draws from their first three league matches of 2017-18.