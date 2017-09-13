Marcelo signs new contract at Real Madrid until 2022

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has signed a new contract until 2022.

Marcelo, 29, will appear before the media at 1400 CET (1300 GMT) on Thursday after putting pen to paper on fresh terms with the Liga champions.

The news came on the same day that the Brazilian received a two-game ban for kicking out at an opponent during Saturday's surprise 1-1 draw against Levante.

Marcelo was sent off towards the end of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu after kicking out at Jefferson Lerma, with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) later confirming his suspension.

He will still be available for selection as Real take on APOEL in their Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday, with the ban only taking domestic clashes into consideration.

The suspension means the defender will miss Real's Liga games against high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday and Real Betis on September 20.

Real have made a stuttering start to the new season, beating Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 before following that victory up with draws against Valencia and then Levante on home soil.