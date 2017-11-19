Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid

Asked about a reported rift between Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo said: "I don't know if they've been fighting."

Real Madrid veteran Marcelo said he is unaware of a reported falling out between captain Sergio Ramos and the club's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Talk of a Ramos-Ronaldo rift has emerged following a reported difference of opinion at the Spanish and European champions.

Ramos disagreed with Ronaldo's belief that Madrid have a weaker squad this season following the departures of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Pepe.

Marcelo was asked about the reported feud and speculation linking four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo with a move away from Madrid and the Brazilian full-back told reporters: "I don't know anything about whether or not Cristiano is unhappy.

"I don't know if there has been something with Ramos either.

"I just want to play football, I don't know if they've been fighting."

Marcelo was speaking following Madrid's goalless draw at city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The stalemate left Madrid and Atletico 10 points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona after 12 rounds, however, Marcelo has not given up hope of erasing the deficit.

"I've been in worse positions at Real Madrid and we've turned them around," Marcelo added. "We don't have to think about the 10-point deficit, just focus on our own job because we're on the right track.

"We have to try and win all the remaining games. Nothing is impossible. Despite the result, we played a good game and this is the way we have to go.



"Madrid were the better side. We had a lot more of the ball, showed confidence and we'll improve now going into the upcoming games. We've got a big squad but we need to get all the players fit so the coach can call on everyone."