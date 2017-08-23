Marchisio confirms Juventus stay

Claudio Marchisio has confirmed that he is staying Juventus, despite links with Chelsea.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Italy international had aired his desire to leave the Serie A giants, with Antonio Conte's men ready to pounce.

But Goal understands that Juventus are not willing to sell their star, with potential suitors Milan also not interested in bringing him to San Siro.

Marchisio has now rebuffed any speculation that he could leave Juve, posting a tweet with the translation: "Sometimes words do not work. Sometimes, no words needed".

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta added: "It’s a situation which we’ve read or heard about. Symptoms of dissatisfaction absolutely do not exist at all within the club, Marchisio is part of this squad which increases its level of quality year-on-year, and also in midfield we’re different to a few years ago because there’s more competition."

The 31-year-old has been at Juventus since 1993, making 370 apperances for the senior side, scoring 37 goals and providing 41 assists.

Marchisio has won six Serie A titles, Serie B, the Suppercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia during his time at Juventus, and has also won 55 caps for Italy.

At international level the cultured midfielder has a European Championship silver medal, and also won a bronze medal at the 2013 Confederations Cup.