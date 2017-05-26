Marco Silva closing in on Watford job after speaking to Southampton, Porto and Crystal Palace

Marco Silva almost rescued Hull from relegation and has since been in high demand: Getty

Watford are closing in on signing Marco Silva as their new manager.

The Portuguese manager has been in high demand since resigning from Hull City earlier this week. He had spoken to Southampton, FC Porto and Crystal Palace but on Friday evening was on the brink of agreeing a deal to take over at Vicarage Road.

Watford sacked Walter Mazzarri after a disappointing 17th placed finish in the Premier League this season. The Pozzo family wanted a new manager who plays good football, speaks English and is proven in a top league.

They spoke to Roger Schmidt, dismissed by Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year, but they have persuaded Silva to take over for next season.

Silva will have to reinvigorate a squad that has seen a high turnover of players in the last few years, with captain and fan favourite Troy Deeney subject to serious interest from West Bromwich Albion.

But Silva comes to Watford with an improving reputation. After good spells at Estoril, Sporting CP and Olympiakos, he nearly saved Hull City from relegation before they were overtaken by Swansea City at the end of last season.