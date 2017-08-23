Marco Silva livid after Championship Bristol City dump Watford out of Carabao Cup

Watford head coach Marco Silva's anger was palpable after Bristol City inflicted a "really bad" Carabao Cup second-round defeat on the Premier League side.

The Hornets, who had Etienne Capoue sent off, became the only top-flight side to be knocked out on Tuesday as the Robins' Niclas Eliasson scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road.

"Bad night - a really bad result for us, a disappointing result," head coach Silva said of his first loss at the Watford helm. "Of course we prepared for the match to win and we knew what we needed to do to win, but we didn't do it.

"In the first half we controlled the match but we played very slow. Very, very slow, too slow all the first half."

Frank de Boer was relieved to see Crystal Palace score their first goal under his management and hopes a 2-1 victory over Ipswich can kick-start their season.

James McArthur's late brace was enough to see-off a youthful Tractor Boys side at Selhurst Park, despite Bersant Celina pulling one back for the Championship club in stoppage time.

Speaking about the first strike of his tenure, the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss said: "You're always waiting for that moment, and I'm really pleased for the team and for the fans - for everybody who loves Crystal Palace that finally we scored a goal."

Craig Shakespeare expects "fringe players" Islam Slimani and Demarai Gray to "carry on" with Leicester following their goalscoring exploits in a 4-1 win at Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe was relieved after Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Birmingham at St. Andrew's, saying: "First and foremost we wanted to win." West Brom beat Accrington 3-1 while a fresh Brighton side beat Barnet 1-0 and Swansea cruised to a 4-1 win at MK Dons.

Leeds were the big winners of the Championship sides, hammering Newport 5-1 while League One Doncaster knocked out Hull.