Marcos Rojo eyes Champions League fixture for Manchester United return

Marcos Rojo has set a target of returning to first-team action for Manchester United’s Champions League fixture with CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford next month.

The 27-year-old has been out injured since suffering knee ligament damage in April after picking up the horrific injury in the same game as teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a similar fate.

However, Rojo has been back in training with the first team as he edges closer to full fitness and he is eyeing the final round of Champions League fixtures, with United only needing one point from their last two games to ensure qualification.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match,” Rojo told TyC Sports. “I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.

“In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that.”

While Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have been Jose Mourinho’s centre-back pairing so far this season, with Chris Smalling acting as deputy and Victor Lindelof also in the mix, Rojo is targeting a regular starting place – even if it comes at left-back where United have been chopping and changing so far this season.

“I have to win my place back in the team so that (Argentina) coach Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup,” Rojo added.

“I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am.”