Marcos Rojo targets Champions League return after getting first Manchester United run-out since suffering injury

Marcos Rojo handed Manchester United a major defensive boost after coming through his first appearance in nearly seven months unscathed, with the centre-back setting his sights on a first-team return in three weeks’ time.

The 27-year-old Argentine suffered knee ligament damage in United’s Europa League victory over Anderlecht back in April – the same match that claimed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a similar injury – and his absence has left United short at times in defence when other injuries have struck.

Rojo returned to action on Wednesday night though for the club’s reserve side against Athletic Bilbao, and was pleased to come through 45 minutes at the Leigh Sports Village to continue his first-team return.

“I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match,” Rojo said afterwards.

With Phil Jones suffering an injury setback while on international duty with England last week, United manager Jose Mourinho is likely to call on Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly to form his defensive pairing, while Daley Blind could also come into the side if the Pourtguese chooses a back-three for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Rojo will not be rushed into a return, given the severity of his injury, and the player himself is instead targeting a return in three weeks’ time when the Champions League returns. United take on Basel next week before wrapping up their group stage against CSKA Moscow on 5 December, where Rojo could be given a run-out as United have already qualified for the last-16.

“In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well I could play in that,” Rojo added.