Marcus Rashford continues impressive run of debut goals for Manchester United and England with Basel strike

Marcus Rashford scored United's third goal at Old Trafford: Man Utd via Getty Images

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford maintained his uncanny knack of scoring on competition debuts when he came off the bench to poach their third goal in a 3-0 Champions League Group A victory over Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old struck in the 84th minute -- seven minutes after coming on for his first taste of the Champions League.

Rashford scored two goals on his United debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League in 2015 and a few days later marked his first Premier League action with two goals in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Last year he scored in his first League Cup match against Northampton Town and followed that by scoring in a friendly against Australia on his full England debut.

Rashford scored his first competitive goal for England last week against Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier.

Despite his young striker adding the icing to United's cake on Tuesday night, manager Jose Mourinho said he was only “satisfied to a point” with the win.

Romelu Lukaku opened his Champions League account as United marked their return to the competition with a dominant victory.

But after dominating the first half and scoring either side of half-time through headers from Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku, United's intensity dipped and they allowed Basel to cause their defence some anxious moments.

“We played quite well. But after 2-0we stopped to play, we stopped to make the right decisions and we could have put ourselves in trouble but luckily they didn’t score,” complained Mourinho.

“We made bad decisions and played fantasy football, playstation football and tricks. When you stop to play seriously you begin to gamble.

“We must improve.”