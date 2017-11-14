Should Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy partner Harry Kane in the England attack?

It took little more than five minutes for Marcus Rashford’s frustration to become obvious to the watching Wembley crowds. With space opening up behind the Brazilian defence, a simple pass over the top would have set the England striker free.

Eric Dier, though, could only pick out a yellow shirt, and Rashford was left whirling his arms in the air out of annoyance. He would not have known then that it was a sign of things to come, but he would probably have suspected it given the way an impressive, high-octane Brazilian side had danced their way into the match.

As the South Americans buzzed around the England half, you could have forgiven Rashford for pining for the sort of service he might receive with the likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho operating behind him.

Instead, he and strike partner Jamie Vardy were left watching from afar. That would have been doubly frustrating for Rashford, who started on the bench against Germany and would have seen this as a welcoming opportunity to lay a marker down in the race to partner Harry Kane in the England attack in Russia.

If that was one source of pressure, then the comparisons in the build-up to Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus would have been another. Here were two 20-year-old strikers, playing out of the two Manchester clubs, leading the lines on the international stage.

Rashford and Vardy will both be keen to start in Russia Credit: Getty images