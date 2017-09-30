Marcus Rashford rampant and Marouane Fellaini reaching hero status as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace

It was business as usual for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as you have come to expect from this Jose Mourinho team and they dominated bottom-of-the-league Crystal Palace.

Juan Mata opened the scoring before two Marouane Fellaini goals either side of half-time saw United well clear. Romelu Lukaku eventually got his goal late on to make sure of the win.

Here are five things we learned from United’s win…

Somewhere Moyes is laughing

Maybe that now infamous meme was wrong and he did, in fact, know what he was doing all along? No one will have enjoyed Manchester United’s victory over Crystal Palace more than David Moyes. Both Mata and Fellaini have become key parts of Mourinho’s squad and both were on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Mata’s quality has never been doubted but Fellaini looks to finally have also finally been accepted by United fans after so long being the symbol of everything that was wrong with the Moyes era at Old Trafford. The fact he is keeping last season’s player of the year Ander Herrera out of the team in Paul Pogba’s absence tells you all you need to know about what Mourinho thinks of the Belgian – and he repaid that with two goals.

Mission impossible?

What can Roy Hodgson do? He inherited a squad with no wins, no points, no confidence and no goals, and who does he have to play in three of his first four games? Manchester City, United and, next, Chelsea.

They are already setting the Premier League record for the worst start ever and it looks like by the time it ends it will be a record that may take a while to be beaten. Is it already too late for Palace to survive? Forget Mission Impossible, if they stay in the Premier League it will be more like the Great Escape.

Rashford roars

Recently it’s been a long afternoon for whoever has played right-back against Manchester United, not least because they have to face Marcus Rashford for 60-plus minutes before a fresh-legged Anthony Martial enters the fray. But on Saturday it was especially long for Joel Ward after the Englishman tore him apart from as early as the third minute when he left the Palace man for dead before laying on Juan Mata’s opener.

The Englishman looks to have finally settled on the left of that front three with Mourinho admiring his industrious workrate over Martial’s attacking nous. Even Martial’s stunning midweek performance in the Champions League wasn’t enough to dislodge Rashford from this team. His free kick for Fellaini’s second was a thing of beauty.

