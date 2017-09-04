Marcus Rashford to the rescue as England come from behind to beat Slovakia at Wembley

Trial, error, and triumph. Brilliant Marcus Rashford overcame an early blunder to score a match-winner that helped England overcome an initially concerning display for a 2-1 win over Slovakia, and almost make certain of place in next year’s World Cup.

While it wasn’t always pretty, and there were elements of the game that would raise real concerns over how England will fair against superior sides to this, they - and especially Rashford - did show precisely the type of resilience and refusal to panic that Gareth Southgate has been so conscious of instilling.

That is not to be dismissed, especially since this really felt like the side’s most challenging moment of the campaign bar Sam Allardyce’s departure. There was a long period when England had to contemplate the possibility that they would suddenly sink to second in the group, after such a long period on top, and with just two games left.

That was the deeper value to this win, and Rashford’s response, beyond securing top spot. This had the potential to be 'an Iceland', but was instead another ultimately professional qualifying win that this side have made a custom of.

Any notions England had that this procession of a qualifying campaign was going to continue were immediately disabused, as Slovakia quite simply dismantled Southgate’s defence.

With Marcus Rashford taking the bizarre decision to try and run the ball out from the edge of his own box in the second minute, he was easily dispossessed by Stanislav Lobotka. He fed Adam Nemec, who then delayed his return pass until Lobotka was through on goal and onside, the chip allowing the central midfielder to so easily finish past Joe Hart.

England were stunned.

That was much more than a mere fright, however, and Lobotka did so much more than just score.

The new young Celta Vigo midfielder was running the game for the majority of the first half, and displaying exactly the type of midfield play that England were specifically missing. Jordan Henderson and Dier didn’t really know where to go, but Lobotka always knew precisely what to do.

It is no exaggeration to say that Slovakia just looked so much more composed and cohesive than England at that point, and so much more comfortable in possession. There was one moment in the first half when Robert Mak chipped a ball from the by-line back towards Martin Skrtel at the edge of his own 18-yard-box, illustrating the kind of poise that would seemingly have panicked England.

