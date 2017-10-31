Marcus Rashford still has much to learn at 20, and he must adapt to fact he is no longer a surprise package
Marcus Rashford had still to reach his teenage years when, every now and then, he and a handful of fellow academy hopefuls at Manchester United would find a discreet corner of the main gym at the club’s Carrington training ground, invariably out of view, and sit and watch Cristiano Ronaldo practise the same routines over and over again.
There were times when Rashford would sneak in alone to gaze admiringly at the Portugal forward going through those repetitive cycles, constantly seeking to perfect his technique, whether that be his step-overs, heading or free-kicks. It was the repetition that resonated with Rashford - that unwavering commitment to do the same thing repeatedly in the persistent, obsessive pursuit of self-improvement.
“It was amazing just taking it all in,” he told this observer in April.
Fast forward nine or ten years and it is clear that the time spent observing Ronaldo was not a passing indulgence for Rashford. The memory of the current World Player of the Year routinely staying behind, often training harder than anyone, left an indelible impression and, as he celebrates his 20th birthday on Tuesday, it is becoming increasingly clear the United and England striker is driven by a similar, unquestionable thirst for self-enhancement.
Plenty has changed for Rashford in the 20 months since he exploded on to the scene for United with two goals against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League and another brace against Arsenal in the Premier League three days later but there has never been any risk of the player sitting back and believing he has made it. For all the sources of inspiration he will have encountered or observed at Old Trafford, most notably Ronaldo, he has also witnessed his fair share of cautionary tales (Ravel Morrison, Adnan Januzaj and Federico Macheda among them). But talk to those who know Rashford and they never felt there was much danger of him succumbing to the temptations that have got the better of others or, on more of a day to day level, simply slacking off.
If anything, Rashford’s attitude and application are greater than ever, a point keenly illustrated by the work he has put into honing the way he strikes the ball from dead ball situations. It has become normal for Rashford to spend an hour or two after training, when others have disappeared from view, working on his free-kick and corner taking routines. Jose Mourinho has not blindly handed this youngster the responsibility of taking both for United. He has watched at first hand but also had regular reports back on Rashford’s diligence in this department and recognises that all that practice is beginning to reap its rewards.
It was a swerving Rashford free-kick that won the first leg of United’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo last season, when the then teenager seemed to assume the responsibility of carrying the team in the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But his technique is improving all the time. Remember that venomous, in-swinging free-kick from the left edge of Crystal Palace’s penalty box in September that Marouane Fellaini needed only to get the faintest of headers to for United’s third goal?
From a Palace perspective, it was virtually impossible to defend against. Rashford’s free-kick against Benfica in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago may have had a touch of good fortune to it but no one should overlook how deliberately the forward had been targeting Benfica’s inexperienced 18-year-old goalkeeper, Mile Svilar, before then from set-pieces, not least a couple of corners he tried to bend under the crossbar.
“You think back to the amount of time Ronaldo and, before him, David Beckham spent trying to perfect their set-piece delivery on the training ground and there are shades of that with Rashford,” a long-standing United source said. “Look, he’s a long way to go to get close to having the sort of careers those two have had but there is something obsessive about Marcus. He wants to get better, you can see that, and he’s not going to leave that in someone else’s hands. You get back what you put in, as trite as that sounds, and he is firmly of that view.”
It is not just the time spent on the training field that underlines Rashford’s ambitions, though. A noticeably bulkier frame is the result of a lot of time spent in the gym and coincided with him growing three centimetres in a year. Whereas once opponents mainly had his pace and anticipation to worry about, they now have his physical threat to contend with. Indeed, it has not become uncommon to see Rashford bumping burly defenders off the ball. Add to that a natural curiosity and the potential package in the making is formidable.
One of the most enjoyable training sessions Rashford remembers growing up at United was when Paul Scholes, as part of his coaching badges, had to take the group once and focused on the pinged, long range pass that was one of the United and England midfielder’s hallmarks. Rashford’s skill set had always been about getting on the end of those sorts of passes and bearing down on defenders but he is a player who wants as many strings as possible to his bow and he relished the opportunity to learn from Scholes.
There has always been something wonderfully instinctive about Rashford but, as Mourinho has made clear to him, he is no longer a surprise package and it is imperative he demonstrates the awareness and game intelligence all the best players have. United, as the title race intensifies, and England, with a World Cup looming, will hope those qualities continue to develop. Rashford’s stunning late winner in the Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht, the night Ibrahimovic succumbed to his cruciate ligament injury, pointed towards a player capable of combining the two. With one touch of his right foot, he sent the Anderlecht players, Serigne Mbodji and Leander Dendoncker, the wrong way, opening up the space to score a fine left-footed finish.
"I think at this stage now it’s a balance between instinct and looking at things around you,” he said in conversation with the Telegraph in April, since when he has kicked on again and become one of Mourinho’s most trusted lieutenants.
“I’m learning a lot of things every day. On the pitch you’re kind of trapped in this bubble. You don’t know your brain is doing it but you’re looking at loads of different things – where the ball’s going to land, people’s body movements, where the keeper is – so there’s a lot of things you’re taking in at once. It’s just clockwork and you get used to doing it, your brain processing all these different pieces of information. When you do that consistently, that’s when you know you’re at the top level.”