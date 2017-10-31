Marcus Rashford still has much to learn at 20, and he must adapt to fact he is no longer a surprise package

Marcus Rashford had still to reach his teenage years when, every now and then, he and a handful of fellow academy hopefuls at Manchester United would find a discreet corner of the main gym at the club’s Carrington training ground, invariably out of view, and sit and watch Cristiano Ronaldo practise the same routines over and over again.

There were times when Rashford would sneak in alone to gaze admiringly at the Portugal forward going through those repetitive cycles, constantly seeking to perfect his technique, whether that be his step-overs, heading or free-kicks. It was the repetition that resonated with Rashford - that unwavering commitment to do the same thing repeatedly in the persistent, obsessive pursuit of self-improvement.

“It was amazing just taking it all in,” he told this observer in April.

Fast forward nine or ten years and it is clear that the time spent observing Ronaldo was not a passing indulgence for Rashford. The memory of the current World Player of the Year routinely staying behind, often training harder than anyone, left an indelible impression and, as he celebrates his 20th birthday on Tuesday, it is becoming increasingly clear the United and England striker is driven by a similar, unquestionable thirst for self-enhancement.

Plenty has changed for Rashford in the 20 months since he exploded on to the scene for United with two goals against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League and another brace against Arsenal in the Premier League three days later but there has never been any risk of the player sitting back and believing he has made it. For all the sources of inspiration he will have encountered or observed at Old Trafford, most notably Ronaldo, he has also witnessed his fair share of cautionary tales (Ravel Morrison, Adnan Januzaj and Federico Macheda among them). But talk to those who know Rashford and they never felt there was much danger of him succumbing to the temptations that have got the better of others or, on more of a day to day level, simply slacking off.