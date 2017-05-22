Marcus Trescothick hits record Somerset ton as three top-flight games are drawn

Trescothick surpassed the long-standing record of Harold Gimblett as he reached 106 in Somerset's first innings: Getty

Marcus Trescothick hit a club record 50th first-class century for Somerset as their Specsavers County Championship clash with Warwickshire ended in a draw.

Fresh from reaching 25,000 first-class runs the previous day, Trescothick surpassed the long-standing record of Harold Gimblett as he reached 106 in Somerset's first innings at Taunton.

It was not enough to prevent his side following on, as the hosts were dismissed 183 in arrears for an otherwise disappointing 230, but the former England opener was not done.

Trescothick then went and hit an unbeaten 46 in the second innings to calm any nerves and ensure the rain-affected contest ended with honours even.

The other two matches in Division One also ended in draws.

Champions Middlesex decided against a final-day charge against Surrey at Lord's.

Set a target of 242 from 39 overs after Surrey were bowled out for 339 in their second innings, Middlesex opted for safety after losing two early wickets.

The players shook hands with Middlesex 92 for two.

View photos Middlesex and Surrey in action at Lord's (Getty) More

Earlier Kumar Sangakkara added just four to his overnight 116 - his second hundred of the match - but half-centuries from Ben Foakes (67 not out) and Sam Curran (51) bolstered the Surrey total.

Lancashire successfully resisted Yorkshire in the Roses match at Old Trafford.

Ryan McLaren hit 84 and shared in a seventh-wicket stand of 70 with Stephen Parry (39) as the Red Rose avoided the follow-on.

A half-century from Simon Kerrigan and eight not out from the injured James Anderson, who batted with a runner, then helped the hosts to the safety of 432, just 16 behind.

Peter Handscomb was unbeaten on 101 and Alex Lees 62 not out when the game ended with Yorkshire 177 for one.

PA