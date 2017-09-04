Maria Sharapova's US Open over after defeat to Anastasija Sevastov

At least there will be no more complaints about Maria Sharapova being given top billing. The 30-year-old Russian was handed the prime-time Sunday afternoon slot in Arthur Ashe Stadium but for once failed to live up to the occasion as Anastasija Sevastova won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to become the first player through to the women’s quarter-finals.

No matter how much Caroline Wozniacki and others might have complained about what they saw as Sharapova’s preferential treatment, there could be no doubt that the former world No 1, in the absence of Serena Williams, had been the star turn in the women’s singles this year.

Once again the vast majority of the 23,000-strong crowd in the biggest arena in world tennis got behind Sharapova, who needed a wild card to play here following her return earlier this year from a 15-month suspension for a drugs offence.

The Russian appeared to be on course for a place in the last eight for the first time for five years when she won the first set, but Sevastova held firm and increasingly troubled her opponent with her subtle variations of spin and pace. Sharapova made 50 unforced errors and was unable to match her opponent's consistency.

Sevastova’s smooth style contrasted with Sharapova’s more mechanical ball-striking. The 27-year-old Latvian hit some beautiful sliced backhands, played some killing drop shots and moved across the court with elegant ease.

The world No 17 has won the first two titles of her career this year and enjoyed her best Grand Slam run at this tournament 12 months ago when she knocked out Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta en route to the quarter-finals.

Having retired in 2013 after a series of injury problems, Sevastova returned to competition two years later. She did not play any Grand Slam tournaments between the 2011 US Open and 2016 Australian Open but has enjoyed her best results since making her comeback. She had won her first three matches here, against Carina Witthoeft, Kateryna Kozlova and Donna Vekic, without dropping a set.

On this occasion, however, Sharapova quickly took charge of the opening set. She broke in the fourth game and was not in any trouble on her own serve until the seventh. Serving at 40-30, she was broken after three successive mistakes – a loose forehand which flew wide, a netted volley and a drive volley which landed beyond the baseline.

At 5-6, however, the Russian broke again in emphatic fashion to take the opening set. She went to set point with a forehand winner after a big return of serve had Sevastova struggling to get the ball back and converted it with a huge forehand return which flew beyond the Latvian’s reach.

