Maribor vs Liverpool, Champions League: team news, injuries and suspensions

What is it?

This is a Champions League group stage match between Slovenian champions Maribor and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side have drawn their opening two games in the competition

What time is kick-off?

As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport ESPN. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to avoid complacency in Slovenia Credit: afp More

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Maribor:

Maribor have few injury problems. Marko Suler and Denis Sme are sidelined for the hosts, but Luka Zahovic and Dare Vrsic, who both missed out against Sevilla, are fit and available for selection.

Liverpool:

Klopp has confirmed that Loris Karius will return as goalkeeper in place of Simon Mignolet, who kept a clean sheet in Saturday's Premier League draw with Manchester United.