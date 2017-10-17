Maribor vs Liverpool team news: James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson as Jurgen Klopp makes three changes

Jordan Henderson is named among the substitutes with James Milner preferred in midfield: Getty

Jürgen Klopp has made three changes to his Liverpool side for Tuesday night’s Champions League Group E meeting with Slovenian champions NK Maribor.

Captain Jordan Henderson drops to the bench having started Saturday’s goalless draw with Manchester United, with James Milner favoured in midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Joe Gomez at right-back and Loris Karius, Klopp’s ‘European’ goalkeeper this season, takes Simon Mignolet’s place as expected.

Klopp's decision to leave Henderson out of his starting line-up may be a consequence of the midfielder playing 90 minutes in England's final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on 8 October.

The Liverpool manager was critical of Gareth Southgate's use of Henderson in the dead rubber fixture, which came three days after qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia had already been achieved.

“England played a friendly game on an artificial surface, it was a qualification game but they had already qualified,” Klopp said. “I was not happy that Hendo was on the pitch to be honest, with the problems he's had in the past.”

Klopp has also elected to keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench, despite the new signing's impressive cameo in the draw against United.

Line-ups

Maribor: Handanovic; Milec, Rajcevic, Suler, Viler; Vrhovec, Kabha; Kramaric, Ahmedi, Bohar; Tavares.

Substitutes: Obradovic, Billong, Pihler, Hotic, Vrsic, Mesanovic, Palcic.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Milner, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Klavan, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge.