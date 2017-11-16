Mariners acquire slugger Healy from Athletics

Ryon Healy is heading to the Seattle Mariners from the Oakland Athletics.

The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Ryon Healy from the Oakland Athletics for right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos on Wednesday.

Healy, 25, hit .271 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs in 149 games with Oakland in 2017.

He appeared at first base (39 games), third base (34 games), designated hitter (78 games) and as a pinch-hitter (three games).

"Ryon brings a power bat to our line-up at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

"He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future."

With Nelson Cruz at designated hitter, and Kyle Seager at third base, Healy will likely spend most of his time at first base.

Healy is under team control through the 2022 season. He becomes arbitration eligible in 2020.