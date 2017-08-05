Mario Lemina set for Southampton move

Stoke are also interested in the Gabon international and are looking to hijack Lemina's proposed switch to St. Mary's

Premier League side Southampton are believed to be nearing the capture of midfielder Mario Lemina from Juventus.

The Gabonese has struggled to make an impact in Turin due to limited game time and has been seeking a move away.

According to Goal Italia, the Saints have agreed on a transfer fee believed to be 18 million Euros with Juve and now await the formalities.

Lemina is expected to conclude the switch on Monday after his medical.

A number of clubs in the English top tier -including Stoke- and across Europe are also monitoring the midfielder’s situation at the Massimiliano Allegri coached outfit.