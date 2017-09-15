Maritzburg United 0-0 Orlando Pirates: Team of Choice frustrate Bucs in Pietermaritzburg

The Buccaneers were frustrated by the Team of Choice in an evenly contested game

Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Maritzburg United in a PSL match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The draw sees the Team of Choice remain at the top of the league standings, while the Buccaneers also remain second on the table.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic made only one change to the starting line-up that faced Ajax Cape Town in midweek as Abbubaker Mobara replaced Mpho Makola on the team sheet.

The Buccaneers were looking to maintain their good start to the 2017/18 season having defeated Ajax 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium in a league match.

On the other hand, Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids was looking to mastermind the Team of Choice's third victory of the season and also maintain their great start in the league.

The Team of Choice have been one of the best teams in the country thus far this season and they proved it in the first-half as they dominated the match.

However, new Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands was in good form for his side as he made great saves to keep the former PSL champions in the game.

The well-travelled shot-stopper denied Maritzburg duo Siphesihle Ndlovu and Evans Rusike within a space of two minutes just before the half-hour mark.

With pressure mounting, the Buccaneers had to find a way to contain the Team of Choice and also start creating chances.

As the half-time break approached, Musa Nyatama, the Pirates midfelder, began to stamp his authority in the middle of the park.

The last chance of the first-half then fell for Thamsanqa Gabuza following a good move by the Buccaneers.

However, Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori was alert and he made a double save to ensure that the first-half ended with the two sides locked at 0-0.

The Buccaneers were the better side in the second-half following their half-time team talk with Sredojevic, who is in his second stint with the Soweto giants.

Thembinkosi Lorch was introduced by the visitors as they looked to play crosses for their lanky targetman Gabuza.

However, Ofori, who was linked with Mamelodi Sundowns before he joined the Team of Choice, dealt very well with crosses which were played into the box.



Pressure kept piling on the the home side's defence and Ndlovu was sent off in the closing stages of the match after receiving his second yellow card.

Serbian tactican Sredojevic then decided to hand teenage sensation Lyle Foster his debut with the young striker hoping to snatch a late winning goal for Pirates.



However, it was not meant to be as the Team of Choice stood firm at the back in the late stages of the match and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

