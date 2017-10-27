Maritzburg United 0-0 Platinum Stars (1-3 pens): Dino Visser the hero as Dikwena march into TKO last eight

Dikwena defied the odds with a gutsy performance for a spot in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals

Maritzburg United and Platinum Stars had the unique privilege of getting the 2017 Telkom Knockout underway at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The Team of Choice had the home ground advantage, and given how difficult they are to beat on their own turf, Dikwena were in for a torrid time.

Both sides made a number of changes from their last encounters, the visitors with an alarming six from the team that held Free State Stars to a 1-1 draw in last Saturday’s league clash.

Remarkably the two sides have met only twice in Cup competitions, and both were in the 2013/14 season where they got the better of one another.

Given their current form, the odds were heavily stacked against them to replicate the outcome of four years ago.

Surprisingly, they didn’t look shattered nor baffled, bewildered or bamboozled by asserting the authority early on with their pacey game.

They soon found the going tough with the home side getting into their stride with Bevan Saal, the main instigator.

He came close to breaking the deadlock on the half-hour mark, but his effort was punched into the side-netting by Dino Visser.

Five minutes to the break, Evans Rusike wasted a golden opportunity in front of goal when he blasted the ball wide of the target with the goal at his mercy, following a good delivery from Saal.

Roger De Sa looked to stabilize their defensive and offensive spheres and brought on midfielder Robert Ngambi to help him in this regard.

Both sides still struggled to break the deadlock with chances few and far between, but the introduction of Ngambi brought a wind of change for Dikwena, who kept their hosts under siege.

The game headed into extra time as neither side was able to break the deadlock, and the goalless scoreline stretched beyond that and eventually went into a penalty shootout.

Dikwena came out tops thanks to Visser who saved two of the five spot-kicks for a 3-1 win and a spot in the quarterfinals.