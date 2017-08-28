Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids comments on Orlando Pirates target Evans Rusike's future

The Team of Choice are keen to retain the services of the hard-working forward

Maritzburg United have insisted that Orlando Pirates target Evans Rusike will not be leaving the club during th current Transfer Window.

The Zimbabwe international, who remains Maritzburg's first-choice striker, has been on the radar of the Buccaneers since last year.

Last week, Pirates sold Rusike's countryman, Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly and the Soweto giants have now reportedly set their sights on Rusike.

“Evans is going nowhere. He is happy at the club,” Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids was quoted on Daily Sun.

The marksman, who recently signed a contract extension at Maritzburg, has netted two goals in two PSL matches this season.

Davids will be hoping that the striker can maintain his good form for the Team of Choice, who drew 1-1 with SuperSport United in the MTN8 Cup semi-final first-leg match in Pretoria on Saturday.

“There is nothing to be excited about, we have not win anything,” Davids said.

“We just started the season in good form, which is positive. Now I have to control the young players’ mind sets to keep them focused," he concluded.

The Team of Choice have also won their first two league matches of the 2017/18 season.