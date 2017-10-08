Maritzburg United midfielder Mlondi Dlamini passes away in car accident

In January 2016, the Team of Choice lost one of their talented players in Mondli Cele in a tragic car accident

Maritzburg United midfielder Mlondi Dlamini has passed away after being involved in a car accident.

According to the Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia, the club was informed of the sudden passing of their midfielder on Sunday morning.

Kadodia said they will release an official statement on Monday.

“It is very sad and devastating news. We received the call from the police at 7.30am today. We will release the statement with all the details tomorrow morning (Monday),” Kadodia told Independent Media .

The accident reportedly happened in Cato Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dlamini made a name for himself in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) where he was also nominated for the best player award at the end of last season.

He was handed a professional contract at the beginning of 2016/17 season.

Early last year, United lost Mondli Cele in a tragic car accident, a few hours after playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Orlando Pirates.

Goal would like to send its heartfelt condolences to Dlamini's family, friends, teammates and the entire Maritzburg United team.