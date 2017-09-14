Maritzburg United - Orlando Pirates Preview: Milutin Sredojevic's side eye PSL summit

The Team of Choice are hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the PSL standings, while Bucs are targeting the league summit

Maritzburg United will do battle with Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The Team of Choice remain undefeated in the league this season after recording a 1-1 away draw with AmaZulu - with Mohau Mokate netting for Maritzburg in midweek.

This was Maritzburg's first draw of the season - having registered victories over Platinum Stars and Ajax Cape Town, before facing AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby.

Maritzburg are placed at the top of the PSL standings with seven points from three matches. They are only ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates on goal-difference.

Yazid Atouba, the Team of Choice's Cameroonian attacker, will miss the clash against the Buccaneers due suspension.

Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids is likely to look to Evans Rusike to inspire his side to victory over the Soweto giants, who are known to be keen admirers of the Zimbabwean striker.

Meanwhile, Pirates continued their good start in the league with a 1-0 home win over Ajax with Bernard Morrison scoring for the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

This was Bucs' second league victory of the season having defeated Chippa United and Ajax. They drew 1-1 with Baroka FC in Polokwane a fortnight ago.

Pirates are placed second on the PSL standings with seven points from three games. They are only a point above third-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gladwin Shitolo, the Bucs defender, is expected to make his return to the starting line-up after missing the clash against Ajax due to a minor injury.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic could keep his faith with Thamsanqa Gabuza, who has the ability to inspire the Buccaaaners to victory over the Team of Choice.

In head-to-head stats since the 2005/06 season, Maritzburg and Pirates have met in 22 times in the league.

Bucs have won 11 matches compared tp Team of Choice's six wins, while five matches have been drawn.

Last season, Maritzburg beat Pirates 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium, but Bucs got their revenge in the return leg - winning 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium.

